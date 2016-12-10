UN warns of rapid Palestinian populat...

UN warns of rapid Palestinian population growth

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Star Tribune

A new U.N. study projecting rapid growth in the Palestinian population should serve as a "wake up call" to Israel and the international community, a senior U.N. official said Tuesday. The report said that without international attention, growth in the Palestinian population, particularly Gaza, will lead to an even greater crisis in unemployment, overwhelm a strained infrastructure and increase the lure of militant groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How many Jews are there in the world? 8 min yehoshooah adam 3
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 17 min yehoshooah adam 9
News West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad... 1 hr amwayPonzi 1
News My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016 2 hr USS LIBERTY 1
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... 2 hr lavon affair 43
News Trump and Jerusalem 21 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City Tue Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,669 • Total comments across all topics: 277,254,109

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC