UN Security Council Votes to End Israeli Settlements After Trump Called for Veto

The United Nations Security Council has passed a previously postponed vote to end Israeli settlements after the U.S. abstained from voting. U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power gave a statement after the vote saying that the U.S. chose not to vote on the resolution "because the resolution is too narrowly focused on settlements."

