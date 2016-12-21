UN Security Council Votes to End Israeli Settlements After Trump Called for Veto
The United Nations Security Council has passed a previously postponed vote to end Israeli settlements after the U.S. abstained from voting. U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power gave a statement after the vote saying that the U.S. chose not to vote on the resolution "because the resolution is too narrowly focused on settlements."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFQD-AM Anchorage.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|2 hr
|gwww
|27
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|3 hr
|Davie
|76
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|4 hr
|coyote505
|40
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|Ize Found
|71,263
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|7 hr
|Slim
|5
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|7 hr
|Ainu
|5
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|7 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC