U.N. Security Council to vote Thursday on Israeli settlements

The United Nations Security Council is due to vote on Thursday on a draft resolution that would demand that Israel "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem." Egypt circulated the draft on Wednesday evening and the 15-member council is due to vote at 3 p.m. on Thursday, diplomats said.

