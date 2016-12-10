Two Israeli Arabs accused of planning...

Two Israeli Arabs accused of planning attack on IDF soldiers

At noon Thursday, Southern District Prosecution filed charges to the Be'er Sheva District Court against Mohammed Masri and Abdullah Ayash, residents of Tira and Qseifa, who planned to attack IDF soldiers. According to the facts brought in the indictment, the two worked at the supermarket "Almashadwi King Store" in Be'er Sheva, where Mohammed Masri served as deputy director of the branch.

Chicago, IL

