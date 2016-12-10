Trump's ambassador pick once tipped h...

Trump's ambassador pick once tipped him off on Israeli golf course site

Tuesday Read more: The Times of Israel

The location for a golf course that US President-elect Donald Trump once planned to build in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon was found by David Friedman, who has just been named as the next US ambassador to Israel, Channel 10 reported Monday. Friedman, an Orthodox Jew and a bankruptcy lawyer who has previously worked for Trump, is a fluent Hebrew speaker and has extensive ties in Israel, most notably through his role as president of American Friends of Bet El Institutions, an organization that supports the large West Bank settlement of Beit El just outside Ramallah.

