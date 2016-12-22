Trump taps Conway as counselor, Spicer and Hicks to top communications jobs President-elect rounds out his communications team with Spicer, Hicks and Scavino Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://usat.ly/2ij3n2D Donald Trump appointed campaign manager Kellyanne Conway as his White House counselor on Thursday, and tapped long-time Republican Party spokesman Sean Spicer as the next White House press secretary . Conway "has been a trusted adviser and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory," Trump said in a statement.

