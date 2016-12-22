Trump taps Conway as counselor, Spice...

Trump taps Conway as counselor, Spicer and Hicks to top communications jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Evening Sun

Trump taps Conway as counselor, Spicer and Hicks to top communications jobs President-elect rounds out his communications team with Spicer, Hicks and Scavino Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://usat.ly/2ij3n2D Donald Trump appointed campaign manager Kellyanne Conway as his White House counselor on Thursday, and tapped long-time Republican Party spokesman Sean Spicer as the next White House press secretary . Conway "has been a trusted adviser and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory," Trump said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 1 hr Democrat Hero 9
News PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving... 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 5 hr anonymous 15
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 12 hr The Real Donald T... 19
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements 23 hr Dick USA 1
News Full text of UNSC resolution, approved Dec. 23,... Sat Jeff Brightone 1
News Will Trump Blow Up the Israeli-Palestinian Two-... Sat For Israel 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,167

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC