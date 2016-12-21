Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multilateralism
In this Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Hershey, Pa. For eight years, President Barack Obama's foreign policy doctrine has been rooted in a belief that while the U.S. can take action around the word on its own, it rarely should.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|2 min
|slick willie expl...
|70
|Kerry Says Netanyahu's Settlement Stance Risks ...
|2 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|19 min
|Plums6325
|52
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|27 min
|Retribution
|94
|Barack Backhands Bibi
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|13 hr
|gwww
|27
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|17 hr
|Ize Found
|71,263
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC