Top StoryRelations between Obama, Netanyahu camps hit rock bottom
In this Sept. 30, 2016 file photo, US President Barack Obama, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talk during the funeral of former Israeli President and Prime minister Shimon Peres in Jerusalem.
|Obama and the UN's outrageous assault on Israel...
|1 hr
|davy
|22
|With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Kerry yearns for peace in a vanished Middle East
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Commentary: Netanyahu's a putz for branding Oba...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|2
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|2 hr
|BLACK POWER
|145
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|3 hr
|barrack
|7
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|5 hr
|Listen
|71
