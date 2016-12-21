Thousands of faithful celebrate Christmas in Bethlehem
Thousands of pilgrims and tourists from around the world together with locals began Christmas Eve celebrations in Jesus' traditional birthplace of Bethlehem on Saturday, raising spirits after a tense year that saw a spike in violence between Palestinians and Israelis. The faithful braved the chilly weather outside Manger Square as traditional Christmas songs like "Jingle Bells" played in Arabic over loudspeakers and scout groups paraded with bagpipes and sang carols.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|1 hr
|Democrat Hero
|9
|PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|5 hr
|anonymous
|15
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|12 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|19
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|23 hr
|Dick USA
|1
|Full text of UNSC resolution, approved Dec. 23,...
|Sat
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Trump Blow Up the Israeli-Palestinian Two-...
|Sat
|For Israel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC