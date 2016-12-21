The Latest: Trump spokesman takes a pass on White House job
One of Donald Trump's senior communications staffers says he will not take the job of White House communications director after all. Jason Miller said in a statement Saturday that he's decided not to accept the role offered to him by Trump so he can spend more time with his family.
