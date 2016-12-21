The Latest: Trump spokesman takes a p...

The Latest: Trump spokesman takes a pass on White House job

The Gazette

One of Donald Trump's senior communications staffers says he will not take the job of White House communications director after all. Jason Miller said in a statement Saturday that he's decided not to accept the role offered to him by Trump so he can spend more time with his family.

