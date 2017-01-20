The Latest: Trump ditches press pool ...

The Latest: Trump ditches press pool to play golf

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

File - In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Giant Center, in Hershey, Pa. After a pair of diplomatic victories, the Palestinians are now setting their sights on a Mideast peace conference in France next month in a bid to rally support as they prepare for the uncertainty of the Trump Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 39 min kuda 52
News Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence ... 6 hr Dont drink and drive 1
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 11 hr Russian Ainu 8
News Obama's most shameful back-stabbing moment 14 hr o see the light 22
News Palestinians Eye Israeli Settlements With Uneas... 14 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 18 hr yehoshooah adam 18
News Britain, edging towards Trump, scolds Kerry ove... 18 hr Chick8118 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,506,642

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC