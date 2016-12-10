The Latest: Netanyahu offers to treat Aleppo wounded

The Latest on the development in the Syrian civil war and the aftermath of the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey : Israel's prime minister says he would like to grant medical assistance to Syrians wounded in the battle over the city of Aleppo. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told members of the foreign press in Jerusalem on Tuesday that he has asked Israel's Foreign Ministry to look into the possibility of bringing non-combatant men, women and children to Israel for medical treatment.

