The Latest: Israeli envoy urges Trump...

The Latest: Israeli envoy urges Trump to move embassy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. Trump's closest advisers see Democrats' complaints that Moscow hacked their private ... The Israeli ambassador to the United States is urging the incoming Trump administration to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How many Jews are there in the world? 3 min yehoshooah adam 3
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 12 min yehoshooah adam 9
News West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad... 1 hr amwayPonzi 1
News My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016 2 hr USS LIBERTY 1
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... 2 hr lavon affair 43
News Trump and Jerusalem 21 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City Tue Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,254,000

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC