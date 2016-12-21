Son of Israeli woman killed in Berlin terror attack lights city menorah
Or Elyakim's mother, Dalia, died in the truck-ramming attack on a Christmas market; his father was injured and remains hospitalized Or Elyakim, whose mother was killed in the attack on a Berlin Christmas market, attends the lighting ceremony of a large menorah at the Pariser Platz in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, BERLIN, Germany - The son of an Israeli woman killed earlier this month in a terror attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, lit a candle on a 10-meter menorah at the city's Brandenburg Gate to mark the fourth night of Hanukkah on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|3 min
|slick willie expl...
|70
|Kerry Says Netanyahu's Settlement Stance Risks ...
|3 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|20 min
|Plums6325
|52
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|27 min
|Retribution
|94
|Barack Backhands Bibi
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|13 hr
|gwww
|27
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|17 hr
|Ize Found
|71,263
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC