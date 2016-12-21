Son of Israeli woman killed in Berlin...

Son of Israeli woman killed in Berlin terror attack lights city menorah

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Or Elyakim's mother, Dalia, died in the truck-ramming attack on a Christmas market; his father was injured and remains hospitalized Or Elyakim, whose mother was killed in the attack on a Berlin Christmas market, attends the lighting ceremony of a large menorah at the Pariser Platz in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, BERLIN, Germany - The son of an Israeli woman killed earlier this month in a terror attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, lit a candle on a 10-meter menorah at the city's Brandenburg Gate to mark the fourth night of Hanukkah on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... 3 min slick willie expl... 70
News Kerry Says Netanyahu's Settlement Stance Risks ... 3 min Jeff Brightone 1
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 20 min Plums6325 52
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 27 min Retribution 94
News Barack Backhands Bibi 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 13 hr gwww 27
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 17 hr Ize Found 71,263
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,980 • Total comments across all topics: 277,398,963

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC