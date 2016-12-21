Phone salesmen may have given Israeli...

Phone salesmen may have given Israelis' info to PA

Two Jerusalem Arabs who worked in the cell phone industry have been arrested on suspicion of illegally passing information to the Palestinian Authority. The Israel Police and Shabak worked together to arrest the two Arabs, who live in two of Jerusalem's northernmost Arab neighborhoods.

