Palestinian teen stabber in 2015 terror attack jailed for 16 years

15 hrs ago

A Palestinian teenager who stabbed an Israeli man in a terror attack in Jerusalem a year ago was sentenced Sunday to 16 years in prison. Shorouq Dwayyat was sentenced by the Jerusalem District Court, the Palestinian Ma'an news agency reported.

Chicago, IL

