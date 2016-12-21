Palestinian teen stabber in 2015 terror attack jailed for 16 years
A Palestinian teenager who stabbed an Israeli man in a terror attack in Jerusalem a year ago was sentenced Sunday to 16 years in prison. Shorouq Dwayyat was sentenced by the Jerusalem District Court, the Palestinian Ma'an news agency reported.
