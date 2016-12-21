Krauthammer's Take: Abstention on Anti-Israel Vote a Disgrace:...
Charles Krauthammer condemned Obama's tacit support of today's U.N. resolution that calls for an end to Israeli settlement building: What happened today is that the United States joined the jackals at the U.N. That was a phrase used by Pat Moynihan, the great Democratic senator, the former U.S. ambassador who spoke for the United States standing up in the U.N. and to resist this kind of disgrace.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|1 hr
|Democrat Hero
|9
|PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|5 hr
|anonymous
|15
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|12 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|19
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|23 hr
|Dick USA
|1
|Full text of UNSC resolution, approved Dec. 23,...
|Sat
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Trump Blow Up the Israeli-Palestinian Two-...
|Sat
|For Israel
|2
