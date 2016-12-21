Krauthammer's Take: Abstention on Ant...

Krauthammer's Take: Abstention on Anti-Israel Vote a Disgrace:...

Read more: National Review Online

Charles Krauthammer condemned Obama's tacit support of today's U.N. resolution that calls for an end to Israeli settlement building: What happened today is that the United States joined the jackals at the U.N. That was a phrase used by Pat Moynihan, the great Democratic senator, the former U.S. ambassador who spoke for the United States standing up in the U.N. and to resist this kind of disgrace.

Chicago, IL

