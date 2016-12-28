Jewish Settler Leader Calls John Kerr...

Jewish Settler Leader Calls John Kerry "ignorant"

Read more: News Max

A senior leader of a Jewish settlement council is calling U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry "a stain on American foreign policy" and "ignorant of the issues." Oded Revivi, chief foreign envoy of the Yesha Council, made the remarks ahead of Kerry's final policy speech on Mideast peace Wednesday.

