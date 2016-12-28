Jewish Settler Leader Calls John Kerry "ignorant"
A senior leader of a Jewish settlement council is calling U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry "a stain on American foreign policy" and "ignorant of the issues." Oded Revivi, chief foreign envoy of the Yesha Council, made the remarks ahead of Kerry's final policy speech on Mideast peace Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|5 min
|The Last Warrior ...
|114
|Kerry Says Netanyahu's Settlement Stance Risks ...
|55 min
|ardith
|11
|Obama and the UN's outrageous assault on Israel...
|1 hr
|Mikey
|9
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|1 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|55
|Kerry Plans to Present Vision for an Israeli-Pa...
|1 hr
|Mikey
|4
|It's time Israel got equal treatment regarding ...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|2 hr
|Twizzler4158
|38
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC