Israel's Netanyahu denies 'baseless' reports of new scandal

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, Israel's Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot, left, and Israel's air force commander Maj.General Amir Eshel attend a graduation ceremony for new pilots in the Hatzerim air force base near the city of Beersheba, Israel, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

