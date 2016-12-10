Israelis warned of imminent terror th...

Israelis warned of imminent terror threat in India

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Israel's counter-terrorism bureau on Friday evening published a travel advisory for India, warning of an immediate threat of possible attempts to carry out attacks against Western tourists in the southern and western parts of the country. In the advisory, the counter-terrorism bureau recommends that Israeli tourists in India avoid attending New Year's events or visiting marketplaces, festivals or crowded shopping centers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 1 hr Ainu 7
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 1 hr kuda 42
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 2 hr Geezer 17
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 6 hr Retribution 79
News Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment 8 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 11 hr Plumz1919 121,910
News Obama's most shameful back-stabbing moment 11 hr tomin cali 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,104 • Total comments across all topics: 277,481,314

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC