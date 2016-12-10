Israelis open San Francisco's latest ...

Israelis open San Francisco's latest - and now only - kosher bakery

Israeli friends Isaac Yosef, Avi Edri and head chef Yanni - who goes by one name - held a soft opening for their bakery Taboon in the city's SoMa neighborhood last week, the San Francisco Gate reported. As Oakland's Grand Bakery gets set to close this week after 55 years of operation, Taboon will become the city's only true kosher bakery.

Chicago, IL

