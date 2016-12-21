Israeli woman killed in Berlin terror...

Israeli woman killed in Berlin terror attack to be buried Friday

Israelis Dalia and Rami Elyakim, who were caught up in the attack at a Christmas market in Berlin on December 19, 2016. Rami was wounded and Dalia was still missing two days later The Israeli woman killed in a terror attack in Berlin this week will be laid to rest on Friday, a friend of the family said Thursday, as arrangements were being finalized to bring her body to Israel for burial.

Chicago, IL

