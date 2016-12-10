Israeli tourist injured, wife missing in Berlin terror attack
An Israeli tourist was among the injured in Monday's deadly terror attack in the center of Berlin and his wife was still missing. The husband was located in a Berlin hospital, where he is undergoing emergency surgery, Elio Adler, a family friend in the German capital, told JTA.
