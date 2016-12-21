Israeli Technology Saves Lives in Chi...

Israeli Technology Saves Lives in Chile Earthquake

Officials in Chile relied on Israeli technology in ordering a mass evacuation following, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the country Sunday. An Israeli company, eVigilo, developed the early warning system that delivers alerts to thousands of cellphones in threatened areas, The Jerusalem Post reported .

Chicago, IL

