Israeli Technology Saves Lives in Chile Earthquake
Officials in Chile relied on Israeli technology in ordering a mass evacuation following, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the country Sunday. An Israeli company, eVigilo, developed the early warning system that delivers alerts to thousands of cellphones in threatened areas, The Jerusalem Post reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|7 min
|Injudgement
|193
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|8 min
|Le Jimbo
|125
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|1 hr
|Shiver Me Clinton
|123
|Obama and the UN's outrageous assault on Israel...
|7 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|14
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|Ize Found
|71,267
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|12 hr
|Moanz8838
|121,910
|Palestinians eye Paris summit as Israel to expa...
|12 hr
|Retribution
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC