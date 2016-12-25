Israeli Police Foil Stabbing Attack i...

Israeli Police Foil Stabbing Attack in Jerusalem's Old City

The Times of Israel reports: Police said Saturday that they foiled a planned stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City, arresting a 35-year-old Palestinian woman. The woman arrived at checkpoint near the Austrian Hospice and aroused the suspicions of the security forces patrolling there.

