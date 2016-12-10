Israeli police arrest tycoon suspecte...

Israeli police arrest tycoon suspected of bribery in Guinea

Israeli police on Monday arrested billionaire businessman Beny Steinmetz on suspicion of bribing officials in the west African country of Guinea, police said, in what appeared to be a major development in bribery investigations over mining rights to one of the world's most important iron ore concessions. Steinmetz, a prominent Israeli-born businessman and global player in the diamond-mining industry, is suspected in an international investigation stretching to Europe and the U.S., along with other unidentified Israeli businesspeople, of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes to public officials in the Guinean capital of Conakry to promote business interests there, according to Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld.

