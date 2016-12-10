Israeli PM Rebukes John Kerrya s Two State Solution Speech
On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a firm rebuke of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's condemnation of Israeli settlements and defense of the two-state solution. Netanyahu slammed Kerry and expressed his "deep disappointment" in what he says is a radical shift in U.S. policy toward the Palestinian territory despite the Palestinians' decision to "walk away from peace" and their refusal to negotiate peace with Israel.
