Israeli military official says low ch...

Israeli military official says low chances of war in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Brandon Sun

The Middle East regional chaos has weakened Israel's enemies and created a low probability of war involving the country in 2017, a senior Israeli military officer said on Wednesday. The official said the army has concluded that neither Hezbollah militants in Lebanon nor Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip are interested in sparking a new conflict with Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How many Jews are there in the world? 7 min yehoshooah adam 3
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 16 min yehoshooah adam 9
News West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad... 1 hr amwayPonzi 1
News My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016 2 hr USS LIBERTY 1
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... 2 hr lavon affair 43
News Trump and Jerusalem 21 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City Tue Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,669 • Total comments across all topics: 277,254,103

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC