Israeli military official says low chances of war in 2017
The Middle East regional chaos has weakened Israel's enemies and created a low probability of war involving the country in 2017, a senior Israeli military officer said on Wednesday. The official said the army has concluded that neither Hezbollah militants in Lebanon nor Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip are interested in sparking a new conflict with Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How many Jews are there in the world?
|7 min
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|16 min
|yehoshooah adam
|9
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|1 hr
|amwayPonzi
|1
|My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016
|2 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|2 hr
|lavon affair
|43
|Trump and Jerusalem
|21 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
