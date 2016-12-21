Israeli justice officials to issue up...

Israeli justice officials to issue update on Netanyahu probe

Israel's Justice Ministry and police say they will issue an update "in due time" about an ongoing probe into suspicions surrounding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli media are reporting that the attorney general will soon announce a criminal investigation into Netanyahu.

Chicago, IL

