Israeli guard: 'Go from this land or I will kill you'

Part of an outpost extending from Yitzhar can be seen from the road passing by Nimer Tirawi's home in Burin [Emily Mulder/Al Jazeera] Burin, occupied West Bank - The olive harvest has come and gone in the occupied West Bank village of Burin, where Palestinian farmer Nimer says he has carried out last-ditch efforts to prevent an Israeli guard from the neighbouring Yitzhar settlement from taking over his fields and devastating his livelihood. has been unable to complete his annual harvest for the past two years due to repeated death threats from the guard, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.