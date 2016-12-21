Israeli forces shoot Palestinian dead...

Israeli forces shoot Palestinian dead in East Jerusalem clashes

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian overnight Wednesday, after he allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at Israeli soldiers during clashes that erupted in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab when Israeli troops raided the area to carry out a punitive home demolition. Kharoubi was critically injured after being shot with live ammunition in the neck, and died shortly after his arrival to the hospital.

