Israeli forces shoot Palestinian dead in East Jerusalem clashes

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian overnight Wednesday, after he allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at Israeli soldiers during clashes that erupted in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab when Israeli troops raided the area to carry out a punitive home demolition. Kharoubi was critically injured after being shot with live ammunition in the neck, and died shortly after his arrival to the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.