Israeli forces shoot Palestinian dead in East Jerusalem clashes
Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian overnight Wednesday, after he allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at Israeli soldiers during clashes that erupted in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab when Israeli troops raided the area to carry out a punitive home demolition. Kharoubi was critically injured after being shot with live ammunition in the neck, and died shortly after his arrival to the hospital.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|1 hr
|Democrat Hero
|9
|PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|5 hr
|anonymous
|15
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|12 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|19
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|23 hr
|Dick USA
|1
|Full text of UNSC resolution, approved Dec. 23,...
|Sat
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Trump Blow Up the Israeli-Palestinian Two-...
|Sat
|For Israel
|2
