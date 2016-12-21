Israel to do 'all it takes' to emerge unharmed by UN vote

Israel pressed forward with promises of retaliation and damage control Sunday following a U.N. vote last week on an anti-settlement resolution that passed thanks to an abstention by the U.S., Israel's close ally. Israel's Foreign Ministry said it began summoning the ambassadors of countries who voted in favor of the resolution, including those from the permanent members of the Security Council - Russia, China, the U.K. and France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.