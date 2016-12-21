Israel to do 'all it takes' to emerge unharmed by UN vote
Israel pressed forward with promises of retaliation and damage control Sunday following a U.N. vote last week on an anti-settlement resolution that passed thanks to an abstention by the U.S., Israel's close ally. Israel's Foreign Ministry said it began summoning the ambassadors of countries who voted in favor of the resolution, including those from the permanent members of the Security Council - Russia, China, the U.K. and France.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|8 min
|Le Jimbo
|27
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|1 hr
|Fit2Serve
|16
|Full text of UNSC resolution, approved Dec. 23,...
|2 hr
|Listen
|2
|PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving...
|3 hr
|Listen
|3
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|3 hr
|Licks8939
|121,909
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|10 hr
|spud
|9
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|16 hr
|Boom772
|16
