Israel returns nine bodies of killed ...

Israel returns nine bodies of killed Palestinians

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times of Israel

Five of the bodies were of terrorists who hailed from Hebron; all were killed carrying out attacks against soldiers, civilians Illustrative: An Israeli soldier closes a gate at a checkpoint in the West Bank village of Yatta, near Hebron, on July 3, 2016. Israel has handed Palestinian authorities the bodies of nine Palestinians killed carrying out attacks on its soldiers and civilians, the army said on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 1 hr Democrat Hero 9
News PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving... 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 5 hr anonymous 15
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 12 hr The Real Donald T... 19
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements 23 hr Dick USA 1
News Full text of UNSC resolution, approved Dec. 23,... Sat Jeff Brightone 1
News Will Trump Blow Up the Israeli-Palestinian Two-... Sat For Israel 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,143

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC