Israel Attorney General Orders Crimin...

Israel Attorney General Orders Criminal Probe of Benjamin Netanyahu

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Forward

Israel's attorney-general has ordered police to open a criminal investigation in two unspecified matters involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Channel 10 television said on Wednesday. Netanyahu has in the past denied wrongdoing in the purchase of submarines from Germany, where media have reported a potential conflict of interest involving his lawyer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 21 min BLACK POWER 132
News Kerry Says Netanyahu's Settlement Stance Risks ... 37 min okimar 14
News Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City 48 min Ahab the Arab 6
News The Rocks in Tom Friedman's Head (Apr '12) 1 hr Zionist media cabal 2
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 1 hr Trump your President 67
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 2 hr Lotteries Abandon... 13
News Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi... 3 hr Responsibility 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,363 • Total comments across all topics: 277,430,964

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC