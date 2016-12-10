In strong attack on Israel, German fo...

In strong attack on Israel, German foreign minister says settlements jeopardize peace

In a statement issued to Germany's largest circulation daily, Bild, after the UN resolution, the Foreign Ministry claimed that "a democratic Israel is only achievable through a two-state-solution." German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a staunch proponent of the Iran nuclear deal, has slammed Israel in a series of tweets and statements since last Friday's Security Council resolution condemning Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria.

