In strong attack on Israel, German foreign minister says settlements jeopardize peace
In a statement issued to Germany's largest circulation daily, Bild, after the UN resolution, the Foreign Ministry claimed that "a democratic Israel is only achievable through a two-state-solution." German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a staunch proponent of the Iran nuclear deal, has slammed Israel in a series of tweets and statements since last Friday's Security Council resolution condemning Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|51 min
|Retribution
|79
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|1 hr
|Listen
|41
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|5 hr
|Plumz1919
|121,910
|Obama's most shameful back-stabbing moment
|5 hr
|tomin cali
|16
|Kerry Says Netanyahu's Settlement Stance Risks ...
|9 hr
|Coconutz9888
|16
|Chuck Schumer Contradicts Kerry's Gaza Claims
|9 hr
|Tango1676
|2
