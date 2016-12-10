IDF soldiers shoot and kill Palestinian who throws explosive device at troops

A Palestinian was killed early Thursday morning in clashes with IDF troops, who were demolishing the home of a terrorist in the Arab village of Kfar Akab, north of Jerusalem in the West Bank. IDF soldiers carrying out the demolition of the home of Abu Sabih Misbah, the terrorist who killed two Israelis in an October shooting attack at Jerusalem's Ammunition Hill, were attacked by local residents, who threw improvised explosive devices at the troops.

