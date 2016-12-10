IDF soldiers shoot and kill Palestini...

IDF soldiers shoot and kill Palestinian who throws explosive device at troops

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Jerusalem Post

A Palestinian was killed early Thursday morning in clashes with IDF troops, who were demolishing the home of a terrorist in the Arab village of Kfar Akab, north of Jerusalem in the West Bank. IDF soldiers carrying out the demolition of the home of Abu Sabih Misbah, the terrorist who killed two Israelis in an October shooting attack at Jerusalem's Ammunition Hill, were attacked by local residents, who threw improvised explosive devices at the troops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 1 hr Democrat Hero 9
News PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving... 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 5 hr anonymous 15
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 12 hr The Real Donald T... 19
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements 23 hr Dick USA 1
News Full text of UNSC resolution, approved Dec. 23,... Sat Jeff Brightone 1
News Will Trump Blow Up the Israeli-Palestinian Two-... Sat For Israel 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,148

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC