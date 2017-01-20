Husband of Israeli woman killed in Be...

Husband of Israeli woman killed in Berlin attack regains consciousness

13 hrs ago

Israelis Dalia and Rami Elyakim, who were caught up in the attack at a Christmas market in Berlin on December 19, 2016. Rami was wounded and Dalia was still missing two days later The husband of an Israeli woman killed earlier this month in a terror attack in Berlin has regained consciousness to some degree from a medically-induced coma, relatives said Saturday.

