Husband of Israeli woman killed in Berlin attack regains consciousness

Israelis Dalia and Rami Elyakim, who were caught up in the attack at a Christmas market in Berlin on December 19, 2016. Rami was wounded and Dalia was still missing two days later The husband of an Israeli woman killed earlier this month in a terror attack in Berlin has regained consciousness to some degree from a medically-induced coma, relatives said Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.