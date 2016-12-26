Hamas, Islamic Jihad Terror Groups Praise UN Anti-Israel Resolution

Palestinian terrorist factions, including the Islamist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, welcomed the UN Security Council resolution condemning Israel's settlement policy and branding Jewish homes in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem as illegal and dangerous to the so-called two-state solution. The Palestinian jihadist organizations said the motion represented an important sea change in the international position on the conflict and a crucial victory for the Palestinian people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.