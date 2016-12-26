Hamas, Islamic Jihad Terror Groups Pr...

Hamas, Islamic Jihad Terror Groups Praise UN Anti-Israel Resolution

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Breitbart.com

Palestinian terrorist factions, including the Islamist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, welcomed the UN Security Council resolution condemning Israel's settlement policy and branding Jewish homes in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem as illegal and dangerous to the so-called two-state solution. The Palestinian jihadist organizations said the motion represented an important sea change in the international position on the conflict and a crucial victory for the Palestinian people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel... 2 hr Retribution 4
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 2 hr Cordwainer Trout 24
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 2 hr The Last Warrior ... 47
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... 5 hr tomin cali 32
News Obama and the UN's outrageous assault on Israel... 6 hr The Real Donald T... 2
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 12 hr Russian Ainu 1
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 13 hr Le Jimbo 35
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,840 • Total comments across all topics: 277,366,467

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC