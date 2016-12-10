From the Right: Charles Krauthammer -...

From the Right: Charles Krauthammer - Obama's final, most shameful, legacy moment

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

The audience - overwhelmingly Jewish, passionately pro-Israel and supremely gullible - applauded wildly. Four years later - his last election behind him, with a month to go in office and with no need to fool Jew or gentile again - Obama took the measure of Israel's back and slid a knife into it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 2 hr Injudgement 48
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 3 hr yehoshooah adam 18
News Britain, edging towards Trump, scolds Kerry ove... 3 hr Chick8118 2
News Obama's most shameful back-stabbing moment 4 hr tomin cali 21
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 6 hr Slit3856 82
News Patrick J. Buchanan: Collision course: Israel f... 8 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 9 hr Ize Found 71,271
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,316 • Total comments across all topics: 277,491,182

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC