Former Labor MK: UN Resolution 'Unint...

Former Labor MK: UN Resolution 'Unintended Victory for Israel'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Despite widespread condemnation from across the Israeli political spectrum of the anti-settlements resolution passed Friday by the United Nations Security Council, one former Labor Party MK has called it an "unintended victory for Israel," The Times of Israel reported. Einat Wilf, who served as a Knesset member between 2010 and 2013, argued that the resolution will actually make it easier for President-elect Donald Trump to keep a campaign promise and move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... 1 min Retribution 33
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 3 min kuda 31
News Obama and the UN's outrageous assault on Israel... 26 min Retribution 4
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 1 hr Blowmytop 51
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 1 hr Retribution 41
News PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving... 1 hr Listen 5
News US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel... 6 hr Retribution 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,120 • Total comments across all topics: 277,370,632

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC