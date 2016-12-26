Former Labor MK: UN Resolution 'Unintended Victory for Israel'

Despite widespread condemnation from across the Israeli political spectrum of the anti-settlements resolution passed Friday by the United Nations Security Council, one former Labor Party MK has called it an "unintended victory for Israel," The Times of Israel reported. Einat Wilf, who served as a Knesset member between 2010 and 2013, argued that the resolution will actually make it easier for President-elect Donald Trump to keep a campaign promise and move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

