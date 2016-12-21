Fatah takes to Facebook to celebrate murders of over 100 Israelis
An image posted on Facebook by Fatah in December 2016, celebrating 10 of the group's 'most outstanding' terror attacks during the Second Intifada Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement used social media this month to celebrate numerous attacks by its members that killed over 100 Israelis. Israeli monitoring group Palestinian Media Watch found that the Fatah used Facebook on two consecutive days to highlight its "most outstanding" terror attacks, in which a total of 116 Israelis - 100 civilians, including 22 children, and 16 soldiers - were killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|1 hr
|Democrat Hero
|9
|PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|5 hr
|anonymous
|15
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|12 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|19
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|23 hr
|Dick USA
|1
|Full text of UNSC resolution, approved Dec. 23,...
|Sat
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Trump Blow Up the Israeli-Palestinian Two-...
|Sat
|For Israel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC