Fatah takes to Facebook to celebrate murders of over 100 Israelis

An image posted on Facebook by Fatah in December 2016, celebrating 10 of the group's 'most outstanding' terror attacks during the Second Intifada Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement used social media this month to celebrate numerous attacks by its members that killed over 100 Israelis. Israeli monitoring group Palestinian Media Watch found that the Fatah used Facebook on two consecutive days to highlight its "most outstanding" terror attacks, in which a total of 116 Israelis - 100 civilians, including 22 children, and 16 soldiers - were killed.

