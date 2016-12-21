Ex-Israeli president exits prison after 5-year rape sentence
Former Israeli President Moshe Katsav walked free from prison on Wednesday, five years after he was put behind bars for rape in a landmark case that disgraced the country's political system but also delivered a key victory for women's rights. Katsav exited the Maasiyahu prison in central Israel, accompanied by his wife, Gila, and other family members.
