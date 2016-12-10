EU stands by 2-state solution for Pal...

EU stands by 2-state solution for Palestinian-Israel peace

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Stepping into a raging diplomatic argument, Kerry staunchly defended the Obama administration's decision to allow the U.N. S... . Secretary of State John Kerry, left, speaks at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama's most shameful back-stabbing moment 4 min The Real Donald T... 1
News Obama and the UN's outrageous assault on Israel... 4 hr Retribution 23
News The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on... 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa... 7 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Kerry yearns for peace in a vanished Middle East 7 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Commentary: Netanyahu's a putz for branding Oba... 7 hr Retribution 2
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 7 hr BLACK POWER 142
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,595 • Total comments across all topics: 277,449,305

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC