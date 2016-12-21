Egypt delays UN resolution on Israel ...

Egypt delays UN resolution on Israel as Trump raises concerns

Israel asked President-elect Donald Trump to apply pressure to avert UN approval of a resolution demanding an end to settlement building after it learned the Obama administration intended to allow the measure to pass, a senior Israeli official told Reuters on Thursday. Israeli officials contacted Trump's transition team at a "high level" after failing to persuade US officials to veto the Security Council draft resolution and asked him to intervene, the official said.

