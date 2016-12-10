Arabs to Equal Jews in Israel, Palestinian Territories Next Year

If the math is right, then Jews and Arabs will number about the same in Israel and the Palestinian territories next year, according to a survey from the Palestine Central Bureau of Statistics. According to the report , Israeli Jews and Arabs - including those who are citizens of Israel - will both total to 6.58 million people at the end of 2017, a departure from a razor-thin demographic edge that Jews have held over Arabs for some time.

