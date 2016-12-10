Arabs to Equal Jews in Israel, Palest...

Arabs to Equal Jews in Israel, Palestinian Territories Next Year

14 hrs ago Read more: Forward

If the math is right, then Jews and Arabs will number about the same in Israel and the Palestinian territories next year, according to a survey from the Palestine Central Bureau of Statistics. According to the report , Israeli Jews and Arabs - including those who are citizens of Israel - will both total to 6.58 million people at the end of 2017, a departure from a razor-thin demographic edge that Jews have held over Arabs for some time.

Chicago, IL

