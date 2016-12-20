An Open Letter to President Obama: Decision Time for Israeli-Palestinian Peace

On November 28, 2016, Jimmy Carter, the President who negotiated the peace agreement between Israel and Egypt in 1978, wrote an op ed for the New York Times titled, " America Must Recognize Palestine ." His urgent plea was directed to you to take "the vital stepa to grant American diplomatic recognition to the state of Palestine, as 137 countries have already done, and help it achieve full United Nations membership," before you leave office on January 20, 2017.

