An Open Letter to President Obama: De...

An Open Letter to President Obama: Decision Time for Israeli-Palestinian Peace

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Common Dreams

On November 28, 2016, Jimmy Carter, the President who negotiated the peace agreement between Israel and Egypt in 1978, wrote an op ed for the New York Times titled, " America Must Recognize Palestine ." His urgent plea was directed to you to take "the vital stepa to grant American diplomatic recognition to the state of Palestine, as 137 countries have already done, and help it achieve full United Nations membership," before you leave office on January 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How many Jews are there in the world? 6 min yehoshooah adam 3
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 15 min yehoshooah adam 9
News West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad... 1 hr amwayPonzi 1
News My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016 2 hr USS LIBERTY 1
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... 2 hr lavon affair 43
News Trump and Jerusalem 21 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City Tue Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,669 • Total comments across all topics: 277,254,083

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC