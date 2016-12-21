After years of conflict, Egypt eases pressure on Gaza
File - In this Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, Palestinians put their luggage on a cart to cross the border to Egypt, in Rafah, Gaza Strip. For most of the past decade, Egypt has been a quiet partner with Israel in a blockade on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip that has stifled the economy and largely blocked its 2 million people from moving in and out of the territory.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving...
|11 min
|CBY
|6
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|41 min
|Turnip
|56
|Palestinians eye Paris summit as Israel to expa...
|2 hr
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|3 hr
|happygilmore
|121,909
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|3 hr
|Retribution
|33
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|3 hr
|kuda
|31
|Obama and the UN's outrageous assault on Israel...
|4 hr
|Retribution
|4
