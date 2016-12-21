After years of conflict, Egypt eases ...

After years of conflict, Egypt eases pressure on Gaza

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

File - In this Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, Palestinians put their luggage on a cart to cross the border to Egypt, in Rafah, Gaza Strip. For most of the past decade, Egypt has been a quiet partner with Israel in a blockade on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip that has stifled the economy and largely blocked its 2 million people from moving in and out of the territory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving... 11 min CBY 6
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 41 min Turnip 56
News Palestinians eye Paris summit as Israel to expa... 2 hr Le Jimbo 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 3 hr happygilmore 121,909
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... 3 hr Retribution 33
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 3 hr kuda 31
News Obama and the UN's outrageous assault on Israel... 4 hr Retribution 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Earthquake
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,796 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,284

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC