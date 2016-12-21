After years of conflict, Egypt eases pressure on Gaza

File - In this Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, Palestinians put their luggage on a cart to cross the border to Egypt, in Rafah, Gaza Strip. For most of the past decade, Egypt has been a quiet partner with Israel in a blockade on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip that has stifled the economy and largely blocked its 2 million people from moving in and out of the territory.

