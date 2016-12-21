Abbas welcomes UN resolution, calls on Israel to talk peace
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas congratulates Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa , apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, during the Christmas Midnight Mass in Saint Catherine's Church at the Church of the Nativity, on December 25, 2016 in Bethlehem, West Bank Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said Saturday night that the UN Security Council's resolution condemning Israeli settlements was a step in the right direction for his people, asserting that it posited the "legal basics" for a two-state solution to the conflict and appealing to Israel to make peace.
