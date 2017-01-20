3 Palestinians arrested on suspicion ...

3 Palestinians arrested on suspicion of shooting at IDF post

14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Israeli security forces arrested three Palestinians Saturday suspected of firing at an army position in the northern West Bank on Friday evening. The three, residents of the town of Yabed, west of Jenin, were taken for questioning.

