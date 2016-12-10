10 Things to Know for Thursday
Debbie Reynolds, the mother of Carrie Fisher and star of the 1952 classic 'Singin' in the Rain,' dies at 84, one day after Fisher, her son said. The secretary of state accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of dragging Israel away from democracy and rejects the notion that U.S. abandoned Israel with the recent U.N. vote.
Discussions
|Obama's most shameful back-stabbing moment
|42 min
|Renew America Wit...
|5
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|2 hr
|Injudgement
|73
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|2 hr
|Russian Ainu
|6
|Open Gaza border crossings, Abbas urges Israel (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|More than a border
|4
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Ize Found
|71,269
|Obama and the UN's outrageous assault on Israel...
|11 hr
|Retribution
|23
|The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on...
|11 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
